Buhari greets Amanyanabo of Kalabari at 90

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the “Natural Ruler of Kalabari Kingdom”, King Prof. T.J.T Princewill on the occasion of his 90th birthday on January 4.

In a personally signed letter addressed to the King and dated December 30, 2019, the president lauded the traditional ruler for a life well spent in the service of the people.

Part of the letter reads; “I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the forthcoming occasion.

“As Your Majesty attains the grand age of 90, I join you, the Amanyanabo Kingdom and the people of Kalabari to celebrate and thank God for a life well spent, particularly in the service of your people and Community Development.

“While I pray for God’s protection and prosperity of the Kingdom and people of Kalabari under your leadership, I also wish Your Majesty a long life and continued good health. Once again, Congratulations and Happy Birthday!”

