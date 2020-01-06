Breaking News
Translate

Buhari greets Amanyanabo of Kalabari at 90

On 12:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Buhari greets Amanyanabo of Kalabari at 90

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the “Natural Ruler of Kalabari Kingdom”, King Prof. T.J.T Princewill on the occasion of his 90th birthday on January 4.

In a personally signed letter addressed to the King and dated December 30, 2019, the president lauded the traditional ruler for a life well spent in the service of the people.

Part of the letter reads; “I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the forthcoming occasion.

READ ALSO: Wike’s anger over Dickson’s visit to Amanyanabo of Kalabari, needless ― Princewill

“As Your Majesty attains the grand age of 90, I join you, the Amanyanabo Kingdom and the people of Kalabari to celebrate and thank God for a life well spent, particularly in the service of your people and Community Development.

“While I pray for God’s protection and prosperity of the Kingdom and people of Kalabari under your leadership, I also wish Your Majesty a long life and continued good health. Once again, Congratulations and Happy Birthday!”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!