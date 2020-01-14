Breaking News
Breaking: Buhari appoints DSS ex-DG, A.A. Gadzama as NISS Chairman

Buhari, finance bill
President Muhammadu Buhari

Soni Daniel – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the former Director-General of the Department for State Services (DSS), A.A. Gadzama, as the Chairman of the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS.

The appointment, which takes effect from December 16, 2019, for an initial four years, is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The Public Relations Officer of the Department for State Services (DSS), Dr Peter Afunanya, confirmed the appointment when contacted by Vanguard on Tuesday.

