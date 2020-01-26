Breaking News
Bryant’s 13-yr-old daughter, Gianna, among 5 dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in July 2019. PHOTO: Business Insider

NBA legend who played for Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The 41 years old was reported to have been travelling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

TMZ has confirmed that his eldest daughter, Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant, was also killed in the accident. She was 13 years old.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski independently confirmed the report.

According to the report, the father and daughter were travelling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.

Five people have been confirmed dead in the accident which included another player and parent.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, is not thought to be among them.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

