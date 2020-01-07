BRT operators mull hike in fares

Kindly Share This Story:

The Managing Director of Primero Transport Services Limited, Fola Tinubu, said on Tuesday the company is planning an increase in transport fares across all routes in Lagos to meet up with current realities.

Primero Transport Services Limited is the operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme in the state.

Tinubu, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Lagos, said the current fares were grossly inadequate if the firm was to provide better services for people of the state.

According to him, the cost of operating the buses had increased significantly that the firm is finding it difficult to sustain its operations.

He said: “Primero is planning to approach the regulator for an increase in fares. The last increase we got was done three years ago and our cost of operations has really increased.

“The company is not in a good financial standing now to run and foot cost of maintenance and operation of buses.

“We understand the need to provide services to the people; I think the increase has become necessary in order to serve the people of Lagos better.

“With the increase, we will be able to roll out enough buses to meet the need of the state’s teeming commuters.’’

He said the current fares across routes were no longer sustainable for running the buses, and it had become imperative for the firm to meet with the regulator.

Tinubu said the firm has already concluded plans to meet with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the regulator of BRT, to push for the review. (NAN)

Vanguard

