Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Nigeria’s power supply drops by 385.65 MW

On 4:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

…DISCOs embark on load shading

BREAKING: Nigeria’s power supply drops by 385.65 MW
power Supply,

By Udeme Akpan

The power supply has dropped from 3,993.65 megawatts, MW, to 3,608 MW, indicating a drop of 385.65 MW, because of many challenges, including inadequate gas, poor transmission infrastructure and limited distribution facilities.

In its latest report obtained by Vanguard from the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, stated: “On January 2, 2020, average energy sent out was 3,608 MW/Hour (down by 385.65 MW from the previous day). 2,026.5 MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.”

READ ALSO: 40% of Nigeria’s population lack power supply

It added: “60 MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 2,417.1 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure. The power sector lost an estimated N2, 162,000,000 (Two Billion One Hundred and Sixty-Two Million Naira) on January 2, 2020, due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.”

An investigation by Vanguard showed that the development has compelled the Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to embark on loading nationwide.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!