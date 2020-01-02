Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Man competes with sex worker, dies after seventh round

By Evelyn Usman

A man identified simply as Davy, died during a sex competition with a commercial sex worker  in a brothel in  Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Report had it that the deceased checked into  Graceland Brothel located at  21, Moshalasi Street, Ejigbo Lagos, after having a bet of N50,000 with one of the commercial sex workers, Amaka,  on who would surrender first from the sex competition.

A friend of the deceased who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that trouble started after the deceased had boasted among his friends that he  could spend two hours on a lady without getting tired. He added that while the conversation was on , one of them dared him to challenge Amaka, the commercial sex worker, who was described as a champion in the game.

Amaka as gathered, had challenged some young men in similar competition and won. However, during Davy’s trial with her, he reportedly   slumped while on the ‘seventh round’.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, described the incident as a Sudden and Unnatural Death, adding that it occurred at about 12.45am  on Sunday.

