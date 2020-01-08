Breaking: Iran threatens to attack Israel, other US allies

Kindly Share This Story:

Iranian Revolutionary Guards has revealed the country may attack Israel and other United States allies in revenge of US action.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday responded to the assassination of commander Qassem Soleimani with a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase used by the US military, Iranian state media said.

The IRGC confirmed the Ain al-Assad base was hit “with tens of missiles” and promised “more crushing responses” in case of further US attacks, the state-run PressTV said on Twitter.

[AFP]

More details soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria.

