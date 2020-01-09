BREAKING: Gunmen kill PDP Chairman in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

Suspected assassins Wednesday evening shot dead Mr Paul Onomuakpokpo, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olomu Ward 1 in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State while driving out of a site.

The incident according to an eyewitness occurred Wednesday night at a building site adjacent to the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

The four gunmen after killing the victim chased others who were at the site into the nearby bush.

According to the eyewitness, the victim supplied sand at the building site and was driving out when the killers in a White Toyota Camry opened fire on him.

The remains of the victim have been evacuated by police from Otu-Jeremi to an unknown morgue as at the time of filing the report.

Owner of the site, a politician who craved anonymity said that the incident was an assassination attempt.

According to him, “My Chairman and I were to drive out, he was in front but I was about entering my car when I heard the gunshot, immediately the assailants came to us, we had to run into the bush.

“They searched everywhere for us shooting sporadically, it was very unfortunate, I will be going to the station this morning. The police should fish out the killers.”

HRM Ovie, Dr R. L. Ogbon, OON, JP, the Ohworode of Olomu expressed shock at the incident, the monarch stressed that such occurrence was strange to the peaceful Olomu Kingdom.

He called on the police to swing into action and bring the killers to book. He warned criminals to stay clear of the Kingdom as there is a curse for such act.

Delta State Police Spokesperson, DSP Onome Onomuakpokpo contacted did not take her call, but confirmed the incident through text message sent to her mobile.

Details shortly…

Vanguard

