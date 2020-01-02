Breaking: Boko Haram attacks Michika

Kindly Share This Story:

A Nigerian soldier has on Thursday disclosed that Boko Haram, attacked Michika in Adamawa state. The soldier, who confirmed the attack, told TheCable that he got a call around 6pm that the insurgents were already in the town

“Michika is under attack right now. Our men are on their way to repel,” the soldier said.

Details later:

