Breaking: Boko Haram attacks Michika

A Nigerian soldier has on Thursday disclosed that Boko Haram, attacked Michika in Adamawa state. The soldier, who confirmed the attack, told TheCable that he got a call around 6pm that the insurgents were already in the town
“Michika is under attack right now. Our men are on their way to repel,” the soldier said.
Details later:
