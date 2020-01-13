BREAKING: Barcelona sack Valverde, Quique Setien is his replacement

Kindly Share This Story:

The Liga leaders, Barcelona, have parted way with the 55-year-old, with the former Real Betis boss brought in to replace him.

Barcelona announced the dismissal of head coach Valverde, with Quique Setien taking charge of the Spanish champions on that deal that runs until 2022.

Barcelona made the decision to extend Valverde’s deal for an additional season in February of last year, which preceded an embarrassing Champions League capitulation at the hands of Liverpool just months later, having done similar against Roma in the previous campaign.

And while the 55-year-old has delivered back-to-back Primera Division titles and currently has the Blaugrana sitting at the top of La Liga – albeit on goal difference – European disappointment is not the only black mark next to Valverde’s name.

