Brain Drain: we need better welfare package — Medical doctors

By Chioma  Obinna

As Nigeria battles with brain drain in the health sector with a ratio of one doctor to 6,000 patients, medical doctors have urged the government to look beyond the minimum wage and come up with a proper welfare package to end migration of health professionals abroad.

Speaking at the Good Health Weekly on Vanguard Live (every Wednesday at 10 am co-hosted by Health Editor, Sola Ogundipe and Senior Health Correspondent, Chioma Obinna), the experts maintained that while minimum wage is good, it is not the ultimate now that an estimated 8 out of every 10 doctors are contemplating leaving the country for greener pasture and about four leave every month.

