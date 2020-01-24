NLC confirms: Zulum has implemented N30,000 minimum wage in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC on Friday confirmed that workers in Borno state have mostly received their salaries for January 2020 with a new N30,000 minimum wage of increase implemented by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Chairman of the NLC in Borno State, Comrade Bulama Abiso gave the confirmation in a message he personally conveyed to the governor’s media team on Friday morning for the purpose of dissemination.

”Borno state government under the able leadership of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has commenced implementation of a new minimum wage of 30,000 for workers and its consequential adjustments.

The organized labour in Borno state appreciates the Governor for keeping to his pledge to make workers welfare as part of his priority. We urge all civil servants to reciprocate by re-dedicating themselves to duty” the NLC chairman wrote.

Abiso assured that although the NLC is yet to receive any complaint, is ready to raise concerns with the government in the event any worker fails to see the reflection of the minimum wage in the salaries received for January.

The NLC however appealed to Governor Zulum to extend the implementation to local government and local education authorities.

