Border closure not to obstruct legal businesses ― Customs

On 11:13 amIn Border Closureby
Border, Nigeria
One of the closed land borders in Nigeria

Mr Mohammed Garba, the newly appointed Coordinator for the Joint Border Operations Drill, Northcentral Zone, Ilorin, Kwara, says Federal Government policy on temporary border closure is not designed to witchhunt or obstruct legal businesses.

He said this at the palace of the Emir of Yashikira, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday when he led his team on a familiarisation tour of border communities in the state.

Garba, who is also a Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, also explained that the idea was not to obstruct indigenes from legitimate trading.

According to him, the decision is rather to encourage local farmers, control the inflow of arms and ammunition, halt the smuggling of illicit drugs and other prohibited goods in and out of the country.

