Boko Haram: Senate condemns Plateau killings, abductions

The Senate on Wednesday condemned the abduction and killings of Nigerian citizens from Plateau State by Boko Haram.

This was even as the upper chamber warned that the anti-Plateau Hate narrative by Boko Haram is aimed at diving Nigerians along ethnic-religious lines.

The condemnations formed part of resolutions reached by the upper chamber sequel to a motion considered and brought to the floor on Wednesday by Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North).

Gyang who relied on order 42 and 52 of Senate Standing Rules, in his notion titled “Anti-Plateau Narrative and Killings Orchestrated by Boko Haram: A Ploy to Polarize Nigerian Citizens Along Ethno-Religious Divides”, said a total of 27 lives were lost on Tuesday in a renewed blood bath carried out by insurgents in Kwattas, Ruboi and Marish in Plateau State.

The lawmaker said, “the consequential effects of this defective anti-Plateau narrative has led to the abduction of over 6 persons, 4 males and 2 females.

“Three boys including an undergraduate of the University of Maiduguri, were brutally murdered by Boko Haram at close range gunshots.”

According to the Gyang, “the anti-Plateau hate narrative are reminiscent of the Nazi Germany episode where the Nazi supremacist regime promoted the demonization of Jews and incited anti-Semitism as a justification for the subsequent gas chambers genocide against the Jews.”