Boko haram attacks: Rep urges security beef up in Michika

By Tordue Salem

House of Representatives member, Rep. Zakariah Nyampa, has called on the Federal government, to beef up security in Michika, Adamawa State, to avert the recurring attacks on the town, by members the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Zakariah Representing Michika/Madagali federal constituency of Adamawa state, said soldiers stationed in Michika, deserve more logistics support, to be able to withstand subsequent attacks, by the terrorist group.

The lawmaker who is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) particularly called for the deployment of additional trucks to soldiers who successfully repelled the recent attacks by the insurgency group in Michika.

The lawmaker who recalled the ordeal faced by his constituents during the attacks disclosed that the whereabouts of a cleric, Reverend Father Lawan, who is the DCC secretary of Michika is still unknown after the attack.

According to him: “The effort by the Nigeria Army is well commendable but they need more trucks because the Boko Haram Terrorists also destroyed the only truck they had in Michika.

“Our people had to run helter-skelter when they heard that the terrorists were approaching the town. We thank God for their lives but the only civilian casualty is the missing pastor whose whereabouts is still unknown.

“We want the Government to intensify efforts to get the whereabouts of Rev. Lawan, the DCC secretary of Michika. The government should also put provide more trucks to border areas like Michika. I am also calling on all our people to support the Nigerian army in this fight against Boko Haram as both the federal government and the states government are making efforts to restore peace in the community.

“When the Boko Haram attacked Michika on the 2rd January. The Army quickly swept into action killing most of the terrorists and pursued them towards Lassa river where they lost one of their truck to Nigeria army.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

