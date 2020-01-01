BORDER CLOSURE: Customs redeploys officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

IN a bid to ensure better enforcement of the Federal Government’s directive to close its borders with neighbouring countries, the Comptroller General, CG, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), has redeployed some officers in charge of border drill operations, border control, anti-smuggling and enforcement commands.

The redeployment was announced in a circular signed on behalf of the CG by A.U Sanusi, Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Human Resources Development.

The circular indicated that Customs Area Controller, CAC Ubar Garba Mohammed, who hitherto was in charge of Seme border Command, is now Acting Commander of Sector 3, based in Ilorin, Kwara State, while CAC Aliu. A Mohammed who was in charge of Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone “A”, is to move to Sector 4 in the North West as Acting Commander, as Deputy Controller, DC, B.U. Yahaya, who was in charge of the enforcement of Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, will Act as Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the unit.

The other two new postings are DC, C.D. Wada who now takes over as Acting CAC of Seme Command and Assistant Controller, AC, A.G. Kakudi is now Acting Officer in Charge of the Strike Force Zone A.

The circular read in part, “These appointments take immediate effect. The Affected officers are therefore to handover and takeover immediately.”

