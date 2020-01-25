Bizarre: Epileptic teenager raped in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

A fourteen year old epileptic teenage girl has been raped by a forty year old man, Vincent Akande in Edo state.

Report has it that the victim was by the riverside at Ososo community, fetching stones for sale, when Akande accosted and violated her.

In his ruling, according to TheCable, Nosa Musoe, chief magistrate of the Igarra magistrate court, Akoko-Edo, said the accused was “deceptive” and sentenced Akande to 14 years’ imprisonment without fine.

Reacting in a statement signed by Priscilla Usiobaifo, founder/executive director of BraveHeart Initiative for Youth & Women, BHI, the group expressed satisfaction with the verdict, saying that it is “a glint of hope” for victims of sexual assault.

