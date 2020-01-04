Benue police arrests 27 suspects, recovers 205 ammunitions, motorbikes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue state Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Mukkadas has disclosed that the Command recorded the arrest of 27 suspects for alleged kidnapping, robbery and theft during the just concluded Yuletide festivities.

He said the command also recovered 205 live ammunition, one vehicle and nine motorcycles from the suspects who were arrested from parts of the state.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Makurdi, Mr Mukkadas said the suspects were arrested by his men who were detailed on special patrols during the festivities.

A breakdown of the arrests indicated that six of the suspects were arrested in Makurdi, 10 were nabbed in Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA, six were apprehended in Otukpo LGA while five were caught in Gboko.

On one of the arrests, Mr Mukkadas said “information was received that some hoodlums who specialize in snatching motorcycles from cyclists in Gboko, assembled at Rice Mill Road and were planning to take advantage of the festivity to rob commuters.

ALSO READ: Police promote 19 Officers in Ondo

“Upon receipt of this information, Police Detectives swung into action and arrested one Yogbo Terhile, Samuel Iorbee and Tyoor Aondowase all of Gwer East LGA.

“During investigation, the suspects confessed to have robbed cyclists of their motorcycles and belongings between Aliade and Gboko town.

“Msughue Kpechir, Ianna Paul, Aondowase Avishi, Terkimbir Bai and Terfa were arrested for receiving the stolen property while Uba Doosuur was arrested as a custodian of the master key of the gang. Nine Honda C50 motorcycles have been recovered from them.”

The Commissioner said an investigation was still ongoing in all the respective cases adding “the suspects will be charged to court thereafter.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: