By Benjamin Njoku

Popular actor, Gabriel Afolayan has revealed that being an entertainer was the only thing on his mind since he was born. “I have never had anything on his mind apart from being an entertainer as an option since I was born,” he revealed.

The talented actor made this revelation while in a recent chat with WG. He also debunked insinuations that he has not been working with his elder brother , Kunle Afolayan who’s a renowned film maker all this while.

Gabriel is featuring in Kunle Afolayan’s forthcoming movie, “Citation.” alongside veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, Jimmy Jean Louis, Temi Otedola among others.

On his relationship with his elder brother, Gabriel said they have always had feelings towards the same thing.

“We have always wanted to do film and it has reflected in our lifestyles from a very young age. I grew up in Ibadan, while Kunle grew up in Lagos. Anytime I came for holiday, he would always take me to cinema houses to watch films. It was during period that I discovered that we like doing same thing, We like to delve into what our late dad was doing when he was alive-telling stories . It has always been an attractive zone for us. So, working with him now is a dream come true.”

Continuing, the actor added “ There is no film Kunle shoots that he doesn’t give me the script to go through. So, it’s not true that we don’t work together. I just work more behind the scene.”

Gabriel said his late father, Ade love would be very super proud that his siblings are sustaining his legacy in films. Speaking further, Gabriel who delved into music in 2017, after releasing his hit single, “Kokoro Ife” (Love Bug), also hinted about dropping his second single before the end of February. The single titled, ‘Alternative trip’ will be a 16-tracker. “I’m planning to feature 9ice in the single. I’m still speaking with him,” he said.

