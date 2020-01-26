Breaking News
Translate

Bauchi Rerun: PDP records another victory as INEC declares Gololo winner in Gamawa

On 10:27 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Bauchi Rerun: PDP records another victory as INEC declares Gololo winner in Gamawa
Peoples Democratic Party

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Bauchi, has declared Ahmad Madaki Gololo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Gamawa Federal Constituency rerun election.

The result of the election was announced by the Returning Officer of the election, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed from Federal University Dutse, who declared that Gololo polled 21,223 votes to beat his closest rival Isa Mohammad Wabu of NNPP who scored 15,004 votes in the rerun election.

READ ALSO: PDP wins Kaduna Assembly seat

Mohammed, therefore, declared Gololo the winner of the rerun election that took place on Saturday following the orders of the Court of Appeal.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!