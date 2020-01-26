Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Bauchi, has declared Ahmad Madaki Gololo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Gamawa Federal Constituency rerun election.

The result of the election was announced by the Returning Officer of the election, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed from Federal University Dutse, who declared that Gololo polled 21,223 votes to beat his closest rival Isa Mohammad Wabu of NNPP who scored 15,004 votes in the rerun election.

Mohammed, therefore, declared Gololo the winner of the rerun election that took place on Saturday following the orders of the Court of Appeal.

