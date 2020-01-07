Ayakoromo Bridge not abandoned- Delta Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State Government has denied news report that the Ayakoromo bridge project in Burutu Council Area of the state has been abandoned.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, said the State Government was desirous of completing the project, assuring that work on the bridge will commence in the early part of the year.

READ ALSO:

The Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI) in conjunction with Ayakoromo youths had threatened showdown with the state government over the project.

But Aniagwu urged IPDI and Ayakoromo youths to sheathe their sword and shun their planned protest as government had already made provisions for the completion of the bridge in the 2020 budget.

“As a Government we are committed to the construction of the Ayakoromo Bridge to link communities in Ughelli South and Burutu Local Government Areas.

“The Okowa administration is concerned about the slow pace of work on the bridge and had already taken steps to fast track its completion by making enough provisions for the project in the 2020 budget.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: