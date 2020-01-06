Breaking News
Translate

At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad ― Witnesses

On 3:16 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Iraqi counter-terrorism forces stand guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad on January 2, 2020. PHOTO: AFP

Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq’s capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, hours after the ambassador was summoned over a US strike that killed top Iraqi and Iranian commanders.

Sunday’s attack was the second night in a row that the Green Zone was hit and the 14th time over the last two months that US installations have been targeted.

A third rocket simultaneously hit a family home outside the Green Zone, wounding four, medical sources told AFP.

Ties between Iraq and the US have deteriorated after an American drone attack Friday on the Baghdad international airport that killed Iran’s Major General Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

ALSO READ: Hezbollah leader says he warned Soleimani of assassination threat

The precision strike came just days after a pro-Iran mob attacked the US embassy in Baghdad.

In response on Sunday, Iraq’s parliament called on the government to oust US and other foreign troops from the country.

Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed across Iraqi bases to support local troops preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State jihadist group.

READ ALSO: Iraq calls for foreign forces to leave after U.S. killing of Iran commander

They are deployed as part of the broader international coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help fight IS.

Sunday’s rocket attack came hours after a deadline by a hardline group in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military force, which has close ties to Iran, for Iraqi security forces to “get away” from US troops at joint bases across Iraq.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!