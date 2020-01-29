Armed robbers attack, kill NYSC member in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps in Osun State, Adebayo Mukaila was reportedly killed by two-man armed robbery gang.

It was gathered that the deceased owned a container made-shop at Omo-west street close to the NYSC Secretariat in the state capital, where he sells credit recharge cards, cable subscription and also engaged in money transfer.

Findings showed that Mukaila popularly called Alfa on the street was attacked after closing his shop around 11pm on Tuesday by the hoodlums.

The NYSC authority in the state confirmed the incident.

Mrs Otemuyiwa Katherine, an official with the Public Relations Unit said NYSC has contacted the family of the deceased.

