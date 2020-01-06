Armed bandits kill one, abduct seven persons in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

Armed bandits have on Sunday night killed one Yasir Usman in an attack launched by the gunmen on Tsauri village in Kurfi local government area of Katsina State.

Information gathered from the area revealed that the bandits stormed the area in their numbers shooting sporadically into the air and in the process shot Usman.

The source said Usman was rushed to the Orthopedic hospital where he later died and have since been buried on Monday according to the Islamic rites.

In a related development and on the same day, suspected bandits also kidnapped some passengers who were travelling in two J5 buses along Jibia-Batsari road.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed both incidents to newsmen in the state was quick to put the number of passengers kidnapped at seven and not 40.

SP Gambo said the bandits numbering about 60 and armed with AK47 rifles, blocked the Jibia-Batsari road and forcefully stopped the buses at Ruma village in Batsari local government area.

According to him, “The Katsina State Police Command wishes to clarify rumours being circulated in the social media that yesterday (Sunday) in the evening bandits have kidnapped forty persons along Jibia – Batsari road. What truly happened was that yesterday 5/01/2020 at about 18:00hrs, bandits numbering over sixty armed with AK 47 rifles blocked Jibia – Batsari road, exactly at Ruma village, forcefully stopped two J5 motor vehicles and took the occupants of the vehicles into the bush.

“Search party led by Operation Puff Adder went after the hoodlums but succeeded in rescuing all the victims with the exception of seven others,” he said.

The Spokesperson identified the abducted victims to include, Maazu Yasore, 80, Alhaji Nuhu, 45, Labor Hashimu, 37, Dan-Asibi Tela, 50, Sani Kokari, 70, Nura Shambal, 45, and Ali Dan-Maituwo, 65.

SP Isah, however, said the police in collaboration with community members are combing the bush with a view to rescuing the remaining seven persons.

