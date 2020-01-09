Apple News hits 100 million users

Kindly Share This Story:

Apple News has racked up more than 100 million active users, the Silicon Valley giant revealed Wednesday as it works to get its news subscription service off the ground.

The Apple News user base has grown from more than 85 million around this time in 2019. The news-aggregation app currently serves readers in the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, where it launched last year.

Apple announced the new total in an annual overview of its services business, which also includes Apple Music and the App Store. The company has been seeking to demonstrate growth in its services business amid declining sales of its flagship iPhone, including a new Netflix-style video streaming service called Apple TV+.

Launched in 2015, Apple News feeds readers articles from a range of magazines, newspapers and online publications through an app available on iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

Apple launched a paid version of the service in March called Apple News+, which offers access to more than 300 publications for $9.99 a month. Apple did not say how many subscribers have signed up so far.

Apple could soon offer consumers a bundle combining News+ with Apple Music and Apple TV+ as part of its broader strategy to use services as a driver of revenue, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

“They’re monetizing the 900 million-plus active iPhones worldwide and services is really the fuel in the engine,” Ives said.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

