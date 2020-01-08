ANLCA lists problems of Eastern, Delta ports

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, has blamed the Federal Government and the existing freight deferential for the lull in Eastern and Delta ports.

The association said federal government was concentrating only on development of the infrastructure in the ports in Lagos while neglecting those at the East and Delta ports.

Speaking on behalf of ANLCA, it’s National President, Tony Iju Nwabunike, also said that the freight deferential between Lagos ports and the Eastern and Delta ports as well as the security challenges along the waterways are other reasons for the lull in port business in these areas.

According to him, the ports that are not functional are Warri, Calabar, Onne and Port Harcourt seaports.

He stated: “You can also talk about Koko Ports, you can talk about, even the new Port in Delta State; these ports are not functional because federal government have actually not taken the best of facilities there.

“And again, federal government has actually not taken a decision with the concessionaires and shipping companies whom they have given the nod to bring in consignments to those areas.

“Another problem about these ports is the freights; the freight is actually been the problem of these ports because those freights are higher than Lagos ports freight.

“The people are actually looking forward to getting things cheaper than if imported, most importantly, the consumers are more in Lagos but to make these ports competitive, the rate on the freight differential should be the same or make them lower, then I think stakeholders can use the ports.

“So, I’m actually asking the federal government to make those ports user-friendly if they make those ports very user-friendly, then we can import from those areas.

“It is important to decentralize like I always say. It is very important to decentralize so that people will use it and the vibrancy of those ports will come back to life, that’s the truth,” he noted.

