Angelique Kidjo dedicates award to Burna Boy

Angelique Kidjo dedicates Grammy’s award to Burna Boy. Nigerian singer Burna Boy has won the hearts of many fans across Africa and the world. Burna Boy has received massive support prior to the awards night and even after the results were announced.

Angelique Kidjo won the Best World Music Album award at the 2020 Grammy awards, ahead of other nominees including Burna Boy, Nathalie Joachim, Altin Gun, and Bokante.

Highlight of the evening was when the Benin Republic born singer-songwriter, actress, and activist who is noted for her diverse musical influences and creative music videos, after receiving the award dedicated it to Burna Boy saying the Nigerian artiste was one of the few African artistes changing the way African music was viewed in the Western world.

Nigerians have since reacted to Burna Boy’s loss on social media. See some of the reactions;

Dr. Joe Abah wrote “Although he didn’t win #GRAMMYAwards2020, I am very proud of the recognition that @burnaboy has received on the world stage today. Angelique Kidjo dedicating her win to him is the definition of grace and class. Burna is just 28. He will come again. Una knows say him special.”

Tife wrote; So I decided to listen to few tracks from Angelique Kidjo’s Album & I must say Burna Boy is really an African Giant to be nominated alongside that woman. Burna still gat more than enough time to put in more effort in order to do better. He’s capable, he’s a winner too. #GRAMMYs

@thetalkativeNG wrote “Burna wins the Grammy or not! He should be respected! He’s the first Afrobeat hip hop artist from Nigeria that was nominated because of his work(African Giant), not because of a feature/help from a Foreign artist!”

Tosin Olugbenga wrote “Burna Boy made it to a global stage even though he didn’t win but he won Africa. Congratulations to Angelique Kidjo who won and dedicated the Award to Burna! Africa to the World!

