Amotekun: We have unique security arrangement – Anambra govt

Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

ANAMBRA State government said on Wednesday that it was not worried about the declaration of the South West security outfit – Amotekun- illegal by the Federal Government and advised other states to come and learn how to secure lives and property.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba, told journalists that based on what is operational in the state, there would be no need for any joint security outfit in the zone.

He said: “The position of Anambra State is that other states should come and learn how to secure lives and property from us. The security challenge in the South West may be peculiar, but if they want to secure their people, the states there should come to Anambra.

“We have been utilizing security agencies in ensuring a safe Anambra State and we protect the confidentiality of security reports available to us. We give the security agencies the necessary equipment and we do not mind whose ox is gored in dealing with security issues.

“Governor Willie Obiano provides the necessary leadership and prioritizes security because that is the basis for smooth economic development and we are happy with the result we are getting.”

Adinuba said it was therefore not surprising that there had not been a single bank robbery in the state in the past six years and advised that individual states could come and learn the security Anambra tricks.

