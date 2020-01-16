Amotekun: ‘To hell with their Presidency’, Afenifere blasts Miyetti Allah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Thursday, Berated Miyetti Allah over remarks that the South-West may lose the 2023 presidency if it fails to drop its security outfit codenamed: Operation Amotekun, saying the north can go to with its presidency.

The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore had described Amotekun as illegal saying it may affect the chances of the region to produce the presidency in 2023.

But Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, lampooned Miyetti Allah describing the remarks as an insolence.

Odumakin said: “Miyetti Allah now owns the Presidency which they can gift to who they want and deny who they choose? What insolence? Cowherders threatening a people that produced the first lawyer in 1879 because a lawyer who doesn’t know the law is overreaching himself? Can they go and tell Yoruba in Benin Republic such idiocy? It is now a crime that we inhabit the same country with them? If Yoruba would be conised, is it by those we should employ on our ranches?

“To hell with their Presidency if the condition for it is that we must allow them to continue to waste the lives of our people. Who told these people Yoruba cannot opt for self-determination and have our own president? If they see the protection of our lives as politics, we are definitely in a wrong and impossible country.”

