Amotekun Southwest’s tribal militia for Oduduwa Republic – Junaid Mohammed

Soni Daniel – Abuja

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has lambasted the protagonists of the security outfit Amotekun, describing it as nothing but a tribal militia to prosecute the region’s agenda of transforming into a separate nation through the backdoor.

Mohammed, who spoke exclusively to Vanguard, pointed out that those behind the formation of the armed group were against the interest of Nigeria and should be made to face the full weight of the law.

According to him no section of the Nigerian constitution makes provision for either state or regional police, adding that the governors have no authority whatsoever to raise such an illegal army.

