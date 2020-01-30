Amotekun: APC chieftain tasks southwest govs to ensure workability

Kindly Share This Story:

A member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, Chief Lanre Razak, has thrown his weight behind the South-West security outfit codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun’, saying its establishment was long overdue for the security of lives and property in the zone.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, however, asked the South-West Governors, who initiated the move to do everything possible within the law to ensure its workability because of its importance to the security of the citizenry.

Razak said the security situation in the country calls for more hands-on deck to complement Federal Government’s efforts at curbing the menace, adding that Amotekun is not out to usurp the duties of the regular security agencies in the country.

According to him, since bandits and criminals are not spirits but humans living within the community, it would be easier for the local outfit to identify them and their hideouts, fish them out and hand them over to the regular security agencies for appropriate actions.

