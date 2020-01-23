Amotekun, a vote of no confidence on Buhari, Presidency — PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Mourns Rev. Andimi

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, said, the emergence of the South-West security outfit, Amotekun and other security apparatus are indications of a vote of no confidence on the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure Nigerians and their property.

The party noted that the failure to take decisive steps to stem “The escalated wave of killings by insurgents; the refusal to rejig the security high command and a lack of commitment to track down and prosecute even confessed perpetrators of mindless killings are all pointers that the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration cannot guarantee the security of lives and property in our nation.”

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan shortly after the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, particularly reviewed the security situation in the country.

The party said, “The failure of the Federal Government to prosecute the war against acts of terrorism beyond lip service and condolence statements is emboldening killings, which have now degenerated to execution of compatriots, the latest being the gruesome beheading of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Adamawa, Reverend Lawan Andimi.

“The execution of Rev. Andimi is heartrending and like other killings, remains a sad commentary of the inability of a government to stand for its citizens at very crucial moments.

“The PDP recalls that the Buhari-led Federal Government had failed to prosecute the masterminds of the mass killings in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country under the current administration.

“Moreover, the body language, brazen acts of nepotism as well as divisive and incendiary comments by officials in the Buhari administration have continued to fuel disunity, acts of violence and insecurity in various parts of our nation.

“Given the failure of the Buhari administration to guarantee the essential of government which is the security of lives and property, Nigerians across board, at homes, communities, groups, towns, even states and regions are now organising their respective security apparatuses such as Amotekun in the South West and several others in various parts of the country to guarantee their safety.”

“The situation would not have degenerated to this level if the Buhari Presidency is living up to its billing on security, including listening to wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to rejig his security high command.

“The PDP holds that it is clear that the security of lives and property in our nation has gone beyond what the insensitive, divisive and incompetent Buhari administration can guarantee.

“Indeed, our nation has come to a stage where any genuine assistance that can be provided by states and even communities in securing lives and property should be integrated. The situation requires the collaboration of all, including the federating states.

“Furthermore, the PDP remains committed to all efforts toward national cohesion, security, peace, stability of our nation and all federating units in a manner that promotes good governance and national cohesion at all times.”

