Alleged car theft; Naira Marley wants out of court settlement

By Sylvester Kwentua

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley in the entertainment world, may well opt for an out of court settlement, over alleged car theft, if the words of the lawyer representing him are anything to go by.

The rapper’s counsel, Mr Awokulehin Ayodeji who spoke in a report monitored by Celebrity Diary, disclosed that the Police are not against a peaceful resolution of the matter. “We hope that an agreement will be reached before the next adjourned date. The police have no problem with an out of court settlement,” Ayodeji said.

It will be recalled that earlier Vanguard, reported that the rapper was given till January 14, 2020, to appear in court for alleged car theft. The order was given by a magistrate court in Lagos who warned that if the musician failed to appear, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

Vanguard

