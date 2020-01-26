All women are indecent — Moyo Lawal

Kindly Share This Story:

Feisty and fierce Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal who is well known for her ‘no holds bar’ lifestyle and approach to life has made a rather loud and bohemian case for sexy women.

According to her, sexy women and those who expose their skin should not be seen as promiscuous. She was particularly bothered that it is women who are oftentimes guilty of the crime.

“Why do women call ‘sexy women names and just assume they are promiscuous.

These days, majority of women are having sex with married men, and cheating while married.

So, why do you think you are better than women who show skin, who ironically (most times) are not even as half as promiscuous as women who hardly show skin,” she said.

Then she dropped the bombshell: “You better accept, we are all indecent together” and she added “hypocrites”.

The Badagry-born actress is always an eyeful menu on the Instagram, posting all sorts of sensual pictures, generously displayed. She’s fearless and would take on anything or anyone. She became popular as Chinny in the rested M-Net soap opera, Tinsel but has since hit the big times. She has a million followers on Instagram.

Vanguard

