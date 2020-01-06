Alarming rate of unemployment in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Asha Deborah M

Unemployment has been identified as one of the major problems facing Nigeria as country. But the question is what is unemployment?

It can be defined as individuals who are employable and seeking a job but are unable to find a job. This is caused by various reasons that are critical and sometimes caused by not being financially able to startup businesses after education.

READ ALSO:

Individually, we face obstacles but the main obstacle we face surely is not being able to secure a pay job. Basically, education is the root of employment in Nigeria, which means, those who didn’t have the opportunity to be taught in school cannot be employed in some sectors of the economy.

But currently in Nigeria, we have youths who have graduated yet are unemployed.

Moreover, despite the decrease in employment in Nigeria, all what our leaders are concerned about is how to remain in power and what they would benefit from Nigeria’s development. They are less interested in what they can give to Nigeria’s growth. Nigerians voted individuals to add to the country not subtract.

Practically, if at all people who did not have the opportunity or they had; but wasted it, to go to school, why then is it that those who completed their education diligently, are not employed?

Let us be on the same page, I am not implying that government should take all the blame for unemployment in the country, but they contribute to the alarm situation facing the country.

Organizations as well have high standards towards employment, which is also one of the reasons for unemployment in the country.

Suggestible ways to eradicate unemployment from Nigeria is to be sure the educational aspect of an individual is not only theoretical, rather he/she should have been experienced in the aspect of practice.

Organizations should also stop employing people that did not study in the field they applied for. It reduces the value of such a worker that studied in a particular field, that another organization is looking for.

Employees should eradicate the thoughts of greed and open up their organization for opportunities to people who need their assistance. Organizations out there should realize that they can contribute effective to the growth of Nigeria by eradicating social vices, homelessness, suicide rates and many one can mention.

Furthermore, those who seek employment should be of good behaviors for those who employ, to be encouraged. Do not look down on any opportunity, even if it being you about a low income, you will be promoted on day. Some works given to individuals are sometimes test jobs to seek the performance of such an individual. In conclusion, employment should not be gotten by connections, rather it should be earned.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: