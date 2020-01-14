Alaafin installs Wasiu Ayinde as Mayegun of Yorubaland

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Nigerian Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall has been installed as the Mayegun of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

In the event honoured by prominent Yoruba kings including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Soliu Adetunji among others, Ayinde Marshall said he would stand for the interest of the Yoruba nation.

“The music part of me is on one side while the Mayegun part of me is another side. Henceforth, I stand for the interest of the Yoruba nation.”

“I give thanks to God almighty for deeming me fit. I thank Kabiyesi Alaafin and all our royal fathers for supporting me on this occasion. The responsibility that I am given is about the unity of Yoruba,” Wasiu said.

Revealing he was first considered for the role eleven years ago but sent on a tutelage before earning the chieftaincy title, Ayinde Marshall stated;

“Eleven years ago when Kabiyesi first muted the idea of installing me with the title, he sent me back midway apparently so that I can go for more tutelage.

“He sent me to learn about more rudiments of life. I am better off today. I stand before everybody today and assure you of my readiness to play my roles diligently,” Wasiu concluded.

The Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, however, in his speech condemned monarchs that drink and club in public. He said any monarch who takes alcoholic drinks or club in public does not deserve respect.

Alaafin, who clarified his earlier statement, said he did not tell anyone to dishonour the kings but added that any monarch who denigrated his throne by drinking or clubbing in public should not be accorded any respect.

Talking about Ayinde Mashall, Alaafin said, “He understands the culture and I am not saying that he should disrespect the culture. But, kings who go about clubbing and drinking do not deserve any respect.”

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented in the event by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; while Babafemi Ojudu represented the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Alaafin said, “I did not mean that he should disrespect the royal fathers. I did not mean that Wasiu will not respect the culture after being installed.

“He will honour our kings but will not prostrate to kings who are ignoble. A king should not be drinking (alcohol) at clubs and in public places and a king should not smoke.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: