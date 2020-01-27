Akwa Ibom Re-run: Ekpenyong wins again

Kindly Share This Story:

… Re-run sucessful despite difficult situations —REC

By Chioma Onuegbu, Harris Emanuel

CANDIDATE of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Christopher Ekpenyong has again defeated Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the January, 25, 2020 re-run election for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial district, held in Essien Udim Local Government Council.

Ekpenyong of the PDP polled a total of 134, 717 votes, while Akpabio polled a total of 83, 820 votes.

Recall that Akpabio had before the re-run announced his withdrawal from the contest.

INEC Returning Officers, Professor Idara Akpabio, announced the House of Representatives result, Professor Robert Dode announced the result for Senate election Re-run, while Prof Victor Ebong announced the State Assembly result.

However, the votes indicated that senator Akpabio who is currently the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs won Ekpenyong only in his own ward, Ukana West ward2 with a total of 762 votes, while Ekpenyong polled a total of 620 votes.

READ ALSO:

And for the House of Representatives seat, Nsikak Ekong of the PDP won with a total of 45, 366 votes, while Emman Akpan of APC polled a total of 22,759.

Similarly, for the State Assembly Re-run poll, Esse Umoh of the PDP won with a total of 18, 999 votes while Nse Ntuen of the APC scored 7,108 votes.

Ekpenyong, in his reaction shortly after being declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning officer, described his victory as an ‘Act of God.’

“I thank God the giver of victory for seeing me through the entire political debacle since September, 2018. My victory has put agents of darkness to shame.”

The successful candidates are just waiting the formal declaration of the results by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC.

Meantime, REC, Akwa Ibom State Mr. Mike Igini has expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct as well as conclusion of the re-run elections in Essien Udim LGA, despite the extremely difficult situation.

Igini who made the assertion in a statement, made available to newsmen in Uyo, said, “The INEC, in Akwa Ibom State, hereby, announces the conclusion of the court- ordered Senatorial/Federal and State constituencies rerun elections scheduled for Saturday 25th January 2020.’’

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: