Akwa Ibom re-run: Ekong reassures commitment to constituents’ welfare

By Chioma Onuegbu

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, and member-elect for Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim and Obot Akara Federal Constituency in the last Saturday re-run election held in Essien Udim Local Government Area, Mr. Nsikak Ekong has reassured his commitment to his constituents’ welfare.

Ekong, in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Uyo, specially thanked the people of the council for standing for the truth and coming out in their numbers to affirm their stance for what is right and just.

His words, “To you my beloved constituents, thank you so much for demonstrating again that you trust and believe in me. Thank you for desiring progress, unity and prosperity of this constituency.

“All the obstacles and barriers that halted our march to a new constituency where everybody matters regardless of social standing have been removed hence paving the way for me to give you that effective representation you’ve always yearned for.

Nsikak Ekong who polled a total of 45,366 votes while Emman Akpan of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), scored a total of 22,759 stressed that the unprecedented solidarity and support of his constituents during the re-run has given him the belief that the people will always stand by him even in moments of trials.

