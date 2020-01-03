Akande mediate between Oyetola, Aregbesola, Former SSG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Interim National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande on New Year day met with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola over the crisis brewing between the duo.

Another political gladiator present at the Chief Akande country home for the meeting was the former Secretary to the State Government and Governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in the state, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti.

Supporters of the two politicians have polarised the APC to two factions; Ileri-Oluwa for Oyetola and Oranmiyan faction is loyal to the Minister.

A source told Vanguard that Akande had wanted to meet them during the turbaning of Aregbesola but Oyetola’s absent made it impossible for the meeting.

The source added that in order to ensure that the meeting did not attract lots of attention, it was scheduled to coincide with the New Year to create an impression that it was a visit to the former governor.

It was gathered that Adeoti was the first to arrive at Ila-Oragun followed by Aregbesola before Oyetola joined the duo after hosting politicians at his country home in Iragbiji.

It was gathered that Adeoti who was making preparations to leave the venue was invited into the meeting held inside a private room within the building.

When asked whether the meeting was meant to settle the dispute received Adeoti back into the APC, his media aide, Kayode Agbaje said political meaning should not be read into the meeting that it was a harmless visit to the Ila-born politician to celebrate the new year with him.

“It was just a visit to the former governor to celebrate the festive season with him. I think people should not give it a political colouration. It was just a harmless visit that should not be misinterpreted”, he said.

Similarly, an aide to Chief Akande, Lani Baderinwa said the duo was with him and had a sweet discussion.

According to him, “Baba as an elderly person, part of what I believe he would ask them is about the rumour of strained relations between the two leaders.

“I know the two of them, having worked closely with Baba for years, they would open up to him, if there was anything and they would have resolved whatever differences.”

