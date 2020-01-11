Kindly Share This Story:

Foremost international Club Promoter/King of nightlife in Canada, Christopher S. Jeyarajah aka Chris Jey is set to align his craft with the emergence of Afro-beat sound on the international music scene.

Chris Jey who is also the Ceo of BMW Promotion Company, a company which has planted its roots by holding the first and only concert ever performed by Biggie Smalls in Toronto, working with concerts for Wutang Clan and Ice Cube, and launching the early careers of countless DJ’s worldwide, is ready to jump on the train of the Afro-beat genre of music which has taken over music waves around the world.

Since Afro-beat Music is gradually gaining acceptance and getting bigger internationally, as an established club promoter, Chris Jeye aka Chris Jey sees the vision, which is why he plans to join the waves by bringing the likes of top Afrobeat music artists like Davido, Tiwa Savage and other top African artistes, tour with them around Canada and probably take them on a tour around the world.

Chris Jey Promotions strives to provide its people with the best value for their money and entertain them beyond their wildest expectations when they come out to shows. The company, BMW, has grown over the years and is proud to be one of Canada’s top urban marketing and event companies.

Speaking about the company, Chris Jey said; “Our network consists of over 8000 Facebook Friends, 17000 Twitter followers, 14000 subscribed email addresses, as well as 2100 phone numbers for spreading the word about events. Count on Chris Jey Promo for top artiste and talent bookings, event planning and organization, marketing and promotions, as well as venue and night club scouting. We have a powerful street team to spread the word and bring the party every week of the year.”

As part of his plans to align with the Afro-beat wave, Chris Jey Plans to tour Nigeria and other African countries in 2020.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: