Adamawa commences implementation of minimum wage

By Umar Yusuf
Adamawa state has commenced the implementation of new minimum wage with effect from December 2019.
The state did not only start the implementation of the #30, 000 as approved by the Federal government, but went further to increase its own take home by state workers to #32,000.00
Workers in the state are presently enjoying #32,000.00 as their minimum wage and negotiation is ongoing between government and the organism labour for the payment of the arrears between April 2019 and December.