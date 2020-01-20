Accident: One killed, three injured in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

One person was confirmed dead, while three others were injured in an accident involving three vehicles on Monday along the Onitsha -Enugu expressway in Anambra State.

The incident, which occurred at the Enugu Agidi end of the road involved a black-coloured Honda CRV with registration number GGW 309EK, brown coloured Mercedes Benz 911 with registration number Awk 922xj and a tanker with registration number NkJ 789XA, loaded with premium motor spirit (pms)

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Sector Commander in Anambra State, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi said the probable cause of the accident could be wrong overtaking.

The sector commander said the 911 hit the Honda car while overtaking, which resulted in the tanker colliding with the other vehicle.

According to him, those who were injured had been taken to one of the hospitals in Awkuzu, in Oyi local government area, while the body of the dead was still trapped in the vehicle at the time of filing this report.

FRSC officials, members of the state Police Command and other security agencies were still battling to bring the trapped body out.

Already, men of the state fire service were on hand at the scene of the incident to forestall fire outbreak from the leaking petrol tanker.

