Abuja based designer raises bar with top rating

By Chris Onuoha

Ebewele Usereme Brown, a young designer from Edo state has upped his creativity with a special nod from top personalities and diplomats that has dotted his clothing line.

He is a product of Babcock University Ogun State where he studied Computer Information Systems but later decided to put his skills and talents on a global table of contents.

In 2012, he established his clothing line EBEWERE BROWN & SCENT and the brand basically focused on men traditional, urban and ready to wear designs.

The brand has grown through leaps and bounds and has consistently became a household name servicing mostly influential personalities in the society.

Top on the least of his revered clients are notable Federal Ministers, House of Reps members and top politicians mainly residing in the capital city of Abuja. These group however, constitute the clout that rated his clothing line as one of the best in the country.

Ebewere while confiding to media on his recent rating mentioned that diplomats and other country government officials such as Ghana, Senegal also patronise his brands.

He also disclosed that the brand would still have conquered so much ground provided that the patrons, walk-in, and proteges don’t privatize the accreditations of the brand/designer which is likely getting attentions from Ghana and Senegal presidential cabinets for a mind-blowing deals.

Vanguard

