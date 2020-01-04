Abia Speaker’s wife, others, embark on charity visitation to hospitals

Kindly Share This Story:

The wife of the Speaker Of Abia State House Of Assembly Dr. Mrs. Onyinyechi Orji visited Abia Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Amachara, Umuahia.

She was accompanied by Mrs. Ugochi Onwusibe the wife of the Member representing Isiala Ngwa North state constituency, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Nkoro, the wife of the member representing Obingwa West state constituency, Barr. Mrs. Uzosike, the wife of the member representing Umuahia South state constituency, Mrs. Regal Allen Nwachukwu the wife of the member representing Osisioma South state constituency and the wife of the Clerk Lady Mrs. Mary Johnpedro.

On their arrival, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital Dr. Enwereji Jamike received them. As they move round the wards, he outlined the challenges of the hospital and the health of women during pregnancy and delivery.

Jamike also thanked Governor Victor Okezie Ikeapzu and the Speaker Rt. Hon. Engr. Chinedum Orji for their great efforts and support in the state and Abia 7th Assembly, while ensuring that women deliver safely and patients properly taken care of in Abia specialist hospital Umuahia.

Dr. Mrs Orji expressed gratitude to God almighty for giving them the knowledge and wisdom to start the charity visitation from the hospital where she worked as a doctor for eight years. She applauded the CMD and the entire staff of Abia specialist hospital Umuahia for their effective management of the hospital.

Finally, the wives of the Honorable members took a tour of the wards in Amachara hospital to see the patients and also paid the bills of the indigent patients.



