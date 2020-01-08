Abia govt. threatens to shutdown sub-standard private schools

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner for Education, Abia, Dr Kanelechi Nwangwa, says the state government will not go back on its decision to shutdown substandard private schools.

Nwangwa told the Newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday that the government was committed to ensuring quality education.

He said that the state government had already directed unregistered and sub-standard private schools operating in the state to close down latest Jan. 13.

“We are not going back on this directive, we shall deal ruthlessly with proprietors who refuse to comply with this directive.

“Our intention is to stem the rising tide of poor quality education being given to our children by such schools,” he said.

The commissioner expressed worries that some schools in the state lacked qualified teachers and friendly learning environment.

Nwangwa said that some of such private schools were operating in residential buildings, warehouses, church halls, town halls and make-shift places.

“These places do not meet the required minimum standard for locating schools.

“Our directive and the subsequent enforcement are backed by the law, we shall ensure full implementation,” he said.

He said that a minimum of four plots of land, three classrooms seated on a piece of land measuring 9 metres by 12 metres were required for the siting of a private primary school in Abia.

According to him, such schools should have an administrative block, reading room, basic health and toilet facilities as well as a sports arena measuring 15 by 15 metres.

“They should also have qualified headteachers, who possess at least a National Certificate of Education (NCE), registered with Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, and with not less than four years of teaching experience.

“Other teachers must also have a minimum of NCE, utilities such as potable water, electricity, fire fighting equipment, ICT facilities are very essential,” he added.

The commissioner said that the essence of the move was to enhance the quality of basic education in the state.

