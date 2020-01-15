Abducted Taraba NPC workers regain freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The two abducted workers of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Taraba State have regained their freedom.

The two NPC workers – Gadafi Ali and Zaradine Isa – were kidnapped last Friday in Gassol local government area of the state while on a routine Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in preparation for the national census.

They were released after a series of negotiations between their family and the abductors.

The State Commissioner of NPC, Sani Sale, who confirmed the duo’s release to journalists in Jalingo, said the period the workers stayed in the kidnappers’ den was a difficult time for him and other staff of the commission.

He, however, expressed gratitude to God that the duo were released unhurt on Tuesday.

Vanguard

