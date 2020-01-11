A Simple wellness approach to successful goal setting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tochi

It is a great privilege to experience a new year. As we cross over from the holidays, the conversation around plans for the year begins to take centre stage.

The beginning of the year forces us to reflect on the previous year and take note of the things that worked so we can repeat them and dump the things that didn’t work. This period can feel a bit daunting but it also brings with it an overwhelming sense of “newness” – It feels as though we have another chance at changing our lives and must not ruin the opportunity.

I trust by now you have seen several posts on goal setting. If you have set your goals for the year I applaud you but if you haven’t and still plan to, then this article will be right up your alley. This article will help you with more perspective and will serve as a checklist for setting realistic and measurable goals.

A few years ago, I developed a system that I now use for my clients in my company and it is called” The seven dimensions to wellness.” I believe this approach helps to create wholesome goals and helps you pay attention to different aspects of your life so, feel free to use them to set your goals for the year.

The seven dimensions are: Physical, Relational, Intellectual, Mental, Emotional, Spiritual and Financial wellness.

Let’s take a quick look at all these seven aspects of your life.

Physical wellness is taking care of your body. It is practicing behaviours that will lead to high energy and vitality to enable you to perform optimally. Here you can look into your diet and how much healthier you can make it, you will engage in physical activities like playing a sport, running, walking or any other types of exercise. It is always advised that you cut down on alcohol consumption, smoking or related habits and look into getting longer and more quality sleep per night.

Relational wellness emphasizes the nurturing of meaningful relationships. It is recognizing that you are part of a whole and there’s a part for you to play to create a better world. Here you will support others, you will become deliberate about strengthening family and friends around you and also it is advised to grow a positive personal network.

Intellectual Wellness is engaging in mentally stimulating activities. It’s about pushing yourself past your comfort zone with activities that challenge you. Here you will commit to making reading a habit, trying out new things, seeking to diversify your world (travel, a new skill, hobbies, new career, etc).

Mental Wellness is developing positive coping mechanisms to manage everyday stress while engaged in productive work. Protecting your mental health is one of life’s biggest assignments because allowing consistent interferences will affect the quality of your life. Here you will need to pay attention to yourself enough so you can prevent burnouts, you will take a break when you feel overwhelmed and out of balance, it is also recommended to ask for help from others when you need support.

Emotional wellness recognizes self-awareness and acceptance of your feelings and the feelings of others. Learning how to manage your emotions puts you in the driving seat of your day and prevents you from experiencing turbulent mood swings. Here you will walk away when you are angry rather than “speak your mind,” you will express yourself without drawing unnecessary attention to yourself, It is advised to develop one’s emotional intelligence to learn how to respond rather than react to high-stress situations.

The Spiritual dimension is your search for the meaning and purpose in your existence. It is when an individual seeks to live an admirable life, in alignment with their core values. Many people express spirituality through the practice of a religion, however, it isn’t limited to that. Here you will practice mindfulness, meditation, gratitude exercises and any other forms of reflective practice.

Financial Wellness is all about how you handle your money. To be financially well is to practice good money habits. Here you will plan your expenses, avoid debt, invest and also save. It is advised to be educated about financial planning and it’s never too early to start saving for the future.

I hope this article has helped point out areas of your life to consider while setting up your goals and how best to develop objectives around them. With my personal clients at The Excited Living Company, we go much deeper into each section on a more personalised level. With that said, I would like to get your feedback regarding how this has helped you improve on your already existing plan or build a plan for the year 2020.

I wish you the best of the year as you work your plan!

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: