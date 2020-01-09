Kindly Share This Story:

9mobile, leading telecom operator in Nigeria, in association with Google and Kirusa, a global leader in communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises, recently hosted a workshop in Lagos for Mobile Network Operators, MNOs, Aggregators, and brands to introduce Rich Communication Services RCS.

The event showcased how RCS Business Messaging, RBM, is revolutionising enterprise communication with their consumers.

The workshop was attended by over 50 persons, including representatives from MTN, Airtel, Glo, GTB, Zenith Bank, Unity Bank, Accion Microfinance, Interswitch, and Infobip, among others.

At the workshop, 9mobile announced that they had chosen Google’s Jibe platform for offering RCS, and had chosen Kirusa for managing their RBM services in Nigeria, including directories, onboarding, verification, and APIs to send OTP’s over RCS.

Head of Digital Media, 9mobile, Bola Afuye, said: “We are glad to be the front-runners not just in Nigeria, but in all of Africa to launch RCS and RBM. RCS opens up newer avenues for brands to communicate with their customers.

This workshop demonstrated how carriers can benefit from RCS and leverage it to offer innovative services to their subscribers and have engaging conversations with their customers.

“We are excited to see Kirusa and 9mobile leading the way by launching the first RCS agents in Nigeria on Google’s RCS MAAP platform,” said Johanna Kollar, Partnerships Lead, Communication Products, EMEA, Google.

On his part, InderpalSingh Mumick, Founder, Chairman and, CEO of Kirusa, said: “We are delighted to be a part of the workshop hosted by Google to showcase the possibilities of RCS for the Nigerian market.

Through this workshop, we want to enhance the usage and adoption of RBM by brands in Nigeria, as it provides convenience and value to consumers.”

