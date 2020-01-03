3 suspected child abductors arrested in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Three suspected child abductors were, weekend, arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stealing a four-year-old boy, Hammed Adeniran.

The suspects, Abubakar Saidu (22), Danladi Abdul Karim (30) and Abdullah Idris (25), were arrested following a complaint by the victim’s mother, Nimota Adeniran, who reported at Warewa police station.

Victim’s mother’s account

According to Nimota, “I was alerted by one of my neighbours that my son was sighted with three strange men at Arepo bus stop along Lagos Ibadan expressway where they were waiting to board a vehicle to only God knows the destination.

READ ALSO:

“Upon the information, I started looking for my son only to discover that he was no longer where I left him.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO of Warewa division, Folake Afeniforo, mobilised a team of policemen to the bus stop where the men were said to be waiting to board a vehicle.

“On getting there, they met the three men with the child and were promptly arrested with the help of members of the public.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that during interrogation, the three suspects, who claimed to have come from Jigawa State, could not give any reasonable account of why the child was seen with them or why they wanted to board a commercial bus with the child.

The child has been reunited with his parents while the suspects are undergoing interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

Kindly Share This Story: