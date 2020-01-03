Breaking News
3 remanded over murder of 7-yr-old boy in Ogun

On 5:06 pm
An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ake on Tuesday remanded three men in a correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old boy, Musa Abdulmalik

The defendants, Faruq Sheiidu,34; Nurah Habib, 26; and Mohammed Bello,42, whose pleas were not taken, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, kidnap and murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Victoria Williams, ordered that the case file be sent to the  Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Williams adjourned the case till March 16 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that the defendants committed the offenses on Dec.11, 2019 at about 8:00 pm at Alhaji Musa Abdulamid Compound, Oke field area of Abeokuta.

Opayemi said that the defendants kidnapped and killed the boy after his parents could not pay the ransom they asked for.

“The trio took the boy to where nobody could have access to him and strangled him to death,” the prosecutor said.

Opayemi, said that the offenses contravened Sections 516(A), 23(2), 24(1) and 324  of the Criminal  Law of Ogun, 2006.

vanguard

